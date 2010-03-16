You Think Europe Is A Mess? The United States Has Its Own Set Of PIIGS

As the Greeks tear themselves apart trying to come to grips with their precarious situation, here in the United States, people are looking at the Argives’ problems and wondering what if any lessons we can draw from their woes.



The general perception seems to be that while the United States and Greece have some things in common, like big deficits, the differences between the countries are so great that there is scant to learn from the Greek crisis. But Greek stories always have something to teach us.

