YOU TELL US: What's It Like When Someone You Know Suddenly Becomes Rich And Famous?

Hollywood and the tech industry. Both of them can take ordinary people and … wham! … turn them into famous zillionaires.



A comment string on Quora.com got us thinking. It asks: What is it like when someone you know suddenly becomes rich and famous?

Film director Heather Ferreira gave a long answer, saying she’s had several friends make it big as actors. The friend drifts into a new circle. The friend may invite you to hang out with the new crowd, but it’s uncomfortable. You are soon dropped. When the friend calls again, it’s only because things are going wrong with the new crowd.

But writer Adam Mordecai has a different take, “In my experience, the ones you are close to pull you in closer, as you become one of the few people they can trust not to bullshit and use them.”

And Marie Stein adds that “It’s weird when people you know seem to become other people — because you know them in such a different context from the way the rest of the world sees them.” She says their success can make you feel inferior. “They got some charisma; and a glow. For a little while, anyway. Or they just seem like jerks, and you wonder how you could’ve missed that.”

So we wondered if it was different for people in the tech industry than for those in Hollywood.

Have you got stories about friends in the tech industry coming into sudden fortune and, perhaps, fame? Who did you know and what happened to your friendship when that person …

… sold a startup and was suddenly worth millions?

… took a company public and landed in the media spotlight?

… earned a big promotion at a big company and became a member of private jet executive crowd?

Post your story as a comment, or send an e-mail to [email protected] or a tweet to @Julie188 on Twitter.

We’ll collect your stories and report back.

