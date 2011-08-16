These Are The Most Expensive Magazines We Could Find At Our Newsstand

Your typical magazine will set you back a couple dollars, $5 or $7 at the most.
But if you’re so inclined, you can spend an incredible amount of money on print publications.
We wandered around our local magazine store (true story: until they threw us out), then went to a few others in search of the most expensive publications on the newsstand.
We found some gems.
These things can get seriously pricey.
And they said magazines were dead.
Your explanation: 'Volt magazine is a creative hybrid that we created to showcase original (specifically commissioned) work from some of the most directional and vital international fashion talents that are fuelling the British scene right now.'
Dramatic: 'Issue 7 of Elephant magazine presents a brand new design-style with a new tone of voice. It even transcends paper by offering readers the facility to scan bar codes with their smart phones and get access to unique moving image work.'
Fun fact: Only four of the 17 images from the magazine's current issue that are available on the website are safe for work.
Of course, a year-long, four-issue subscription to 'the most complete compendium on modern sport and streetwear' only costs $175.
The Portuguese fashion publication bills itself as 'an international magazine for those with a fashion sweet tooth.' You could buy a ton of candy for its $155 cover price.
It wasn't in the stores we visited but the seventh issue cost $6,500. Intense. Worth it? Maybe. The website is overwhelming.
It took 86 hours for Damas craftsman to apply 91 grams of gold and 622 diamonds to this book. It took significantly less time for the item to be purchased.
