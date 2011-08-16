These Are The Most Expensive Magazines We Could Find At Our Newsstand

Noah Davis
expensive magazines

Your typical magazine will set you back a couple dollars, $5 or $7 at the most.

But if you’re so inclined, you can spend an incredible amount of money on print publications.

We wandered around our local magazine store (true story: until they threw us out), then went to a few others in search of the most expensive publications on the newsstand.

We found some gems.

These things can get seriously pricey.

And they said magazines were dead.

Alpinist ($12.95)

One of the few expensive sporting magazines.

Port ($14.99)

'The magazine for men' with David Remnick on the cover!

Volt ($14.99)

Your explanation: 'Volt magazine is a creative hybrid that we created to showcase original (specifically commissioned) work from some of the most directional and vital international fashion talents that are fuelling the British scene right now.'

Lapham's Quarterly ($15)

$15 for some of the best writing on the planet. Not a bad deal at all.

Zoo Magazine ($15)

The German book is big and beautiful.

Drome ($15.99)

This Italian contemporary art publication was founded in 2004 and recently hit issue 81.

Man About Town ($15.99)

One more for the dude category.

Purple ($16.50)

Olivier Zahm's fashion bible isn't cheap, but it's fun.

Frame ($19.95)

'Frame is the world's leading trade magazine about interior and product design.' OK then.

Elephant ($19.99)

Dramatic: 'Issue 7 of Elephant magazine presents a brand new design-style with a new tone of voice. It even transcends paper by offering readers the facility to scan bar codes with their smart phones and get access to unique moving image work.'

Blind Spot ($22)

The tri-yearly photography publication recently published its 43rd edition.

Communication Arts ($24)

The bible for the advertising world.

Blag ($24.99)

This was our favourite cover of the bunch.

The Dirty Durty Diary ($25)

Hands down the best name of the bunch.

S Magazine ($26)

Fun fact: Only four of the 17 images from the magazine's current issue that are available on the website are safe for work.

Art & Australia ($31.99)

One of the oldest magazines on the list, A&A debuted in 1963 but has its roots way back in 1916.

Self Service ($35)

The 'Paris-based fashion and culture biannual' is very pretty. It's also very expensive.

Sport & Street ($74)

Of course, a year-long, four-issue subscription to 'the most complete compendium on modern sport and streetwear' only costs $175.

Zoot ($155)

The Portuguese fashion publication bills itself as 'an international magazine for those with a fashion sweet tooth.' You could buy a ton of candy for its $155 cover price.

BONUS: Nomenus Quarterly (between $2,500-$6,500)

It wasn't in the stores we visited but the seventh issue cost $6,500. Intense. Worth it? Maybe. The website is overwhelming.

BONUS: Kohl's ($10,000 for the diamond studded version)

It took 86 hours for Damas craftsman to apply 91 grams of gold and 622 diamonds to this book. It took significantly less time for the item to be purchased.

