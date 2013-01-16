Sorry, You Still Can't Buy Google's Latest And Greatest Smartphone

This is Google’s Nexus 4.

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Nexus 4, launched late last year to pretty good reviews.Unfortunately, Google hasn’t been able to keep the phone in stock. The phone is currently listed as “Sold Out” in the online Google Play where the phone is sold.



In fact, every time the phone is back in stock, it sells out within an hour, leading many to speculate that the supply just isn’t there. You can’t even pre-order one.

Today, a lot of people are passing around an interview in foreign newspaper Chosun Ilbo where an LG official denies there are supply problems with the Nexus 4.

So either Google is actually selling millions and millions of Nexus 4s, or something was lost in translation. Remember, it wasn’t long ago another LG official said it was having trouble fulfilling the huge demand.

