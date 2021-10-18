‘You’ star Tati Gabrielle says she ‘freaked out’ while filming her first sex scene with Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle on ‘You.’ John P. Fleenor/Netflix

“You” star Gabrielle Tati said she was nervous filming her first sex scene with Penn Badgley.

The actress said Badgley and the on-set intimacy coordinator helped make it easier.

Gabrielle played Marienne, the librarian, and wanted to know her character’s fate ahead of time.

Tati Gabrielle was nervous about filming sex scenes with Penn Badgley for the latest season of Netflix’s “You.”

Gabrielle told Page Six that she “freaked out” while filming her first-ever sex scene, which happened to be with the show’s lead.

Gabrielle said Badgley and the show’s protocol made the shoot much more comfortable

On season three, Gabrielle plays local librarian Marienne who catches the eye of serial killer Joe, played by Badgley. The characters have a few intimate scenes – and Gabrielle said this was her first time filming ones like this.

“I was so nervous,” the actress told Page Six. “I told Penn upfront, ‘Hey, I’ve never done this before.’ And he was like, ‘It’s gonna be OK.'”

She also said there was “a great intimacy coordinator on set” who helped her walk through the scenes.

“It became more of a dance, like a choreographed dance than it was, like, having to feel that nervousness and be awkward or weird,” she continued.

She said she also wanted to make sure her character had a ‘good BS detector’ and was portrayed properly

Tati Gabrielle has starred on other Netflix shows. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gabrielle said, as a Black woman, she also wanted to know about her character’s fate ahead of time to see “what kind of picture” the show would be painting.

Season three touches on a few big topics, from anti-vaxxers to Missing White Woman Syndrome, a term used to refer to how missing-person cases involving young white women who are typically in the middle or upper class tend to receive much more coverage than other missing-person cases, especially for women of color.

Gabrielle told Page Six she made sure the show didn’t “insult the intelligence of people of color.” She also said she wanted there to be “room for a good BS detector” and described Marienne as someone who “would be able to see something coming and not be so oblivious.”‘

Prior to working on “You,” Gabrielle appeared in Hulu’s “Freakish,” The CW’s “The 100,” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”