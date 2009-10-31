BP Gets Slapped With Massive Fine

Safety is no joke in the United States. British Petroleum got hit with an $87.4 million fine today – the biggest of its kind:



Reuters: In announcing the fines, U.S. labour Secretary Hilda Solis said old and new safety violations found by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the nation’s third largest refinery “could lead to another catastrophe” like the 2005 explosion that killed 15 workers and injured 180.

BP filed a contest to the fine, calling OSHA’s actions disappointing as the company believed the Texas City refinery had honored a 2005 agreement with the agency to fix safety problems that led to the blast.

BP will be disputing the fines. Employees may want to consider wearing kevlar to work.

