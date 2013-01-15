Why You Should Never Trust The Photos Hotels Post Online

Julie Zeveloff
resort

Photo: Sugar Cane Club

Hotels aren’t always completely honest when it comes to the photos they post on their websites.Professional reviewers from hotel review website Oyster visited vacation properties from Barbados to Boston, and the photos they took didn’t quite match up with the online fantasy.

This latest collection of “photo fakeouts” serves as a cautionary tale for anyone planning a vacation and relying solely on hotel websites. Some of these photo “upgrades” are so egregious, you’ll think you are looking at pictures of two completely different properties.

FANTASY: Sugar Cane Club, Barbados

REALITY: Not much space, and no champagne

Read the full review at Oyster >

FANTASY: The Langham Hotel, Boston

REALITY: The space looks much better when it's been professionally styled

Read the full review at Oyster >

FANTASY: Country Club Lima Hotel, Peru

REALITY: That pool looked a lot more luxurious online

Click here to read the full review at Oyster >

FANTASY: L'Enfant Plaza Hotel, Washington DC

The view's not the same ... and neither are the linens

Read the full review at Oyster >

FANTASY: Marigot Beach Club, St. Lucia

REALITY: Hey wait, that pool is ABOVE ground

Read the full review at Oyster >

FANTASY: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

REALITY: Good luck finding a lounge chair

Click here for a full review of Mandalay Bay on Oyster >

FANTASY: Mandarin Oriental, Miami

REALITY: A kiddie pool

Read the full Mandarin Oriental Miami review here >

FANTASY: Holiday Inn on Wall Street, New York City

REALITY: A tiny fitness centre

Read the full review of the Wall Street Holiday Inn at Oyster >

FANTASY: Hudson Hotel, New York

REALITY: An impossibly small living space

Read the full review of the Hudson Hotel at Oyster >

FANTASY: The Claridge Hotel, Miami

REALITY: Looks more like a hot tub

Click here to read a full review of the Claridge Hotel in Miami >

FANTASY: Hotel La Mariposa, Costa Rica

REALITY: What happened to the view?

Read the full review of Hotel La Mariposa at Oyster >

FANTASY: Riu Negril Club's Pool

REALITY: Where's the hot model?

Read the full Riu Negril Club review here >

FANTASY: Empire Hotel, NYC

REALITY: A pool fit for one

Read the full Empire Hotel review at Oyster >

FANTASY: Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami

REALITY: A noticeable lack of colour and plant life

Read the full Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove review here >

FANTASY: Ayres Hotel, Hawaii

REALITY: We thought this room came with a laptop

Read the full Ayres Hotel review >

FANTASY: The Grand Palladium Bavaro, Dominican Republic

REALITY: This buffet looked more delicious in 1988

Read the full Grand Palladium Bavaro Resort & Spa review at Oyster >

FANTASY: Riu Palace Punta Cana

REALITY: A classy, intimate beach wedding for everybody!

Read the full Riu Palace Punta Cana review here >

FANTASY: The Aqua Hotel & Lounge, Miami

REALITY: That male model was surfing in a hot tub

Read the full Aqua Hotel and Lounge review >

FANTASY: Gran Bahia Principe Punta Cana

REALITY: The myth of mega-resort serenity

Read the full Gran Bahia Principe Punta Cana review here >

FANTASY: The Essex House Hotel, Miami

REALITY: Traffic light violation

Read the full Essex House Hotel in Miami review >

FANTASY: The Townhouse Hotel, Miami

REALITY: No glowing gazebo here

Read the full Townhouse Hotel review >

FANTASY: The London West Hollywood, Los Angeles

REALITY: A close-up can be very misleading

Read the full London West Hollywood review here >

FANTASY: Barcelo Capella Beach Resort, Dominican Republic

REALITY: That beach is covered in seaweed

Click here to read about the Barcelo Capella Resort at Oyster >

FANTASY: Don Juan Beach Resort, Dominican Republic

REALITY: The mysterious case of the disappearing building

Read a full review of the Don Juan Hotel here >

