You Should Say These 7 Things In Every Interview

The current job market is more competitive than ever — how can you stand out from a sea of sparkling candidates?



A recent post from blog Financial Edge lists seven elements that are important to every interviewer — and which you should make a point to mention in every interview.

All of these statements (and variations of them) highlight qualities that might not necessarily come through on your resume, but instantly amp up your hire-ability.

Obviously, make sure you really have the attributes to back up these points before you assert them.

… I am very familiar with what your company does.

… I am flexible.

… I am energetic and have a positive attitude.

… I have a great deal of experience.

… I am a team player.

… I am seeking to become an expert in my field.

… I am highly motivated.

