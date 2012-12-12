INSTANT MBA: You Should Outsource Tasks That Require Special Skills

Photo: Nathan Hanks//ReachLocal

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Nathan Hanks, co-founder of the online marketing company ReachLocal:“When you own or operate a local business, you are the CEO, the head of sales, the head of human resources, the CFO—running a local business requires you to wear so many hats. Many local businesses don’t want to handle their own online marketing. It can be very complex and they may want to outsource that.”



Small business owners are good at many different things, and often have their own specialties, but as the saying goes, you can’t be good at everything, says Hanks. For this reason he recommends small and local businesses who lack in some areas outsource the work to balance out the areas in which they excel.

Hanks suggests business owners network with each other to meet entrepreneurs. You never know who you’ll meet who may carry different skillsets they can use to help each other fill voids if there is ever a need in the future.

“What’s really interesting is, where local businesses can really rely on people that have big company experience is when it comes to these very specific sets of questions. The most important thing is for local business owners to network and meet people because very often you never know who’s going to have the education and the information you need.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.