You Should Be Terrified By What We've Learned About The California Missile Launch

Update: The top aviation journalist is 100% convinced this “missile” was a commercial jet, and this picture may prove it.



This morning we learned that yesterday a missile was launched off of the coast of California, but that the government had no idea who was behind it.

Since then the Pentagon has been looking into it, and what have they discovered? NOTHING. They still have no idea.

Somehow a missile can be launched off the coast of California, and 12 hours later the government can’t come up with an explanation. That’s terrifying.

Now, it’s also possible that the government totally knows what’s happening, and is choosing not to say for some reason, in which case it’s stunning how badly the government is doing at lying.

Here’s good video explaining where we’re at:



