Here's where you might recognise the season 3 cast of 'You' from

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images; Bryan Bedder/Getty Season three of ‘You’ has some new faces and familiar ones.

Netflix’s hit thriller series “You” has announced its season-three cast.

Stars Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are returning for the third season.

Dylan Arnold is known for his roles in “Halloween” and the series “Nashville.”

Fans may recognise Tati Gabrielle from Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Joe’s new neighbour is played by Michaela McManus, who you might know from “The Village” and “Aquarius.”

Netflix’s thriller series “You” has captured the attention of fans with its dark themes, surprising twists, and talented cast for two seasons â€” and a third is on the way.

Although the show’s production was put on pause earlier this year amid the ongoing global pandemic, it resumed in November. The season-three release date has yet to be announced.

Starring Penn Badgley, the series has announced an array of new and returning cast members for the upcoming season.

Read on to see where you might know the new cast of “You” from.

Badgley will reprise his role as Joe Goldberg.

Netflix Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg.

Badgley will be reprising his leading role for the third season.

Fans may also recognise him from his memorable role as Dan Humphrey on The CW’s “Gossip Girl.”

Victoria Pedretti is also returning to play Love Quinn.

Netflix Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn.

Pedretti will be reprising her role for season three, which will likely depict Love and Joe as parents.

Fans may also recognise her from her recent stint on Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and her previous role on “The Haunting of Hill House.”

She also appeared as Lulu in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Travis Van Winkle plays Cary, who invites Joe into his inner circle

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Travis Van Winkle will play Cary.

Cary is described as being wealthy and, according to IMDb, he is currently set to appear in all of the season-three episodes.

Van Winkle has appeared on TNT’s “The Last Ship” and films like “Senior Love Triangle” (2019) and “Christmas Getaway” (2017).

Dylan Arnold appears as a troublesome college student named Theo.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Dylan Arnold appeared on ‘Nashville.’

Per Variety, the character Theo is described as a college student who has strained family relationships and a propensity for dangerous behaviour.

Prior to earning a role on “You,” actor Arnold starred in the 2018 horror film “Halloween” alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and the 2017 drama “Mudbound.”

Fans may also recognise him as Twig from the CMT-ABC musical drama series “Nashville.”

Tati Gabrielle plays a librarian named Marienne.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Tati Gabrielle is known for her role in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

On season three, Gabrielle will play a young and savvy librarian named Marienne who lives in Joe and Love’s neighbourhood..

Gabrielle recently played Prudence Night on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Fans may also remember Gabrielle from The CW’s “The 100.” She also has offered her voice to animated projects like “The Emoji Movie” (2017) and the Disney series “The Owl House.”

Michaela McManus plays Joe’s new neighbour, whose hand we saw on season two.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2019 Michaela McManus is on season three of ‘You.’

After season two of “You” ended, fans were scrambling to determine the identity of Joe’s next-door neighbour.

Now we know that his neighbour and latest focus is Natalie, played by McManus.

McManus is known for appearing on NBC’s “The Village,” NBC’s “Aquarius,” Fox’s “The Orville,” and CBS’ “SEAL Team.”

McManus has also appeared on popular series like The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” and The WB-CW’s “One Tree Hill.”

Scott Speedman appears as CEO Matthew.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Scott Speedman will play a CEO.

Speedman’s character is described as “a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father” who is mysterious and reserved.

He recently starred on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” and has appeared in movies like “The Vow” (2012) and “Run This Town” (2020).

Shalita Grant’s character is “mum-fluencer” Sherry.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic Shalita Grant was on ‘Santa Clarita Diet.’

Sherry is described as seemingly down-to-earth but insincere when it comes to welcoming Love into her circle.

Grant recently appeared on Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” and the HBO Max original “Search Party.”

Shannon Chan-Kent appears as a life coach named Kiki.

Paramount Pictures Shannon Chan-Kent appeared as a waitress in ‘Sonic: The Hedgehog.’

Season three will feature a so-called mean-girl clique which includes a character named Kiki, who is a mother and life coach.

Some viewers may recognise Chan-Kent’s voice from Discovery Family’s “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic ” or Disney Junior’s “Gigantosaurus.”

Chan-Kent also appeared on Netflix’s “Another Life,” a sci-fi drama series.

This will be one of her few on-screen roles.

Christopher Sean plays Brandon, Kiki’s husband.

Paul Redmond/WireImage/Getty Images Christopher Sean is no stranger to TV shows.

Brandon is set to appear as a stay-at-home dad who is married to Kiki.

Sean is recognisable from his recurring roles as Gabriel Waincroft on CBS’ “Hawaii 5-0” and Paul Narita on NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Ben Mehl appears as Dante, a librarian and veteran.

Walter McBride/Getty Images Ben Mehl was on ‘The Good Wife.’

As The Tab reported earlier this year, showrunners were looking for “an actor who is visually impaired” or legally blind for this role.

Mehl has been open about his experience with vision loss, and it may be incorporated into his character’s backstory.

Mehl, an up-and-coming actor with a few credits under his belt so far, may look familiar to fans of CBS’ “The Good Wife.” He played Wood Hochstadter in a 2016 episode.

Chris O’Shea is set to play Andrew, a stay-at-home dad who loves gossip.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images Chris O’Shea has been on a few shows.

Another member of the neighbourhood’s cliquey inner circle, Andrew is a stay-at-home dad who thrives on gossip.

Fans of CBS’ “Madam Secretary” will recognise O’Shea from his role as Jareth Glover. O’Shea also appeared on Freeform’s sitcom “Baby Daddy.”

Andrew’s husband, Jackson, will be played by Bryan Safi.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Bryan Safi is known for the web series ‘Gay of Thrones.’

Safi will play Andrew’s loving husband, Jackson, who is also an attorney.

Fans may know Safi from his role as Josh Russo on Fox’s “9-1-1” as well as the web series “Gay of Thrones.”

Safi is also a writer with credits on shows like “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and “Throwing Shade.”

Mackenzie Astin’s character is Gil, a professor.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Mackenzie Astin’s character is a professor.

Gil, a thoughtful geology professor, is another addition to the “You” cast of characters.

Gil will be played by Astin, an actor known for his roles on shows like Showtime’s “Homeland” and Netflix’s “The Magicians.”

Astin also starred as John Moody on the Fox-Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice.”

Ayelet Zurer is set to play a couples therapist named Dr. Chandra.

JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Ayelet Zurer was on the Netflix series ‘Daredevil.’

Described as chic and experienced, Dr. Chandra will be played by Zurer on season three.

The actress is known for her roles in the 2009 thriller film “Angels and Demons,” the comic-book film “Man of Steel” (2013), and on the Netflix series “Daredevil.”

Jack Fisher is set to appear as a young Joe Goldberg.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images Jack Fisher on ‘NCIS.’

It appears fans will get more backstory on Joe Goldberg on season three, as actor Fisher has been cast as young Joe.

Fans may recognise Fisher from his role as Phineas on CBS’ “NCIS.”

He’s also briefly appeared on ABC’s “The Conners” and “Agents of SHIELD.”

Mauricio Lara plays Paulie, a friend of young Joe Goldberg.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Mauricio Lara will play Paulie.

Fans can expect to see Lara as Paulie during flashback scenes.

Lara is most recognisable from the Netflix series “The Healing Powers of Dude,” but has also appeared on shows like “9-1-1,” TVLand’s “Teachers,” and CBS’ “Young Sheldon.”

