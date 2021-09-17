15 new stars are joining ‘You’ for season 3. Here’s who everyone is playing and where you may recognize them from.

- Netflix’s hit thriller series “You” returns on October 15 for its third season.
- Penn Badgley, Saffron Burrows, and Victoria Pedretti are reprising their roles for season three.
- New stars include Tati Gabrielle from “The 100” and Dylan Arnold from “Halloween.”
Fans may also recognize him from his memorable role as Dan Humphrey on The CW’s “Gossip Girl.”
Fans may also recognize her from her recent stint on Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and her previous role on “The Haunting of Hill House.”
She also appeared as Lulu in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”
Burrows recently starred on the Amazon Prime original “Mozart in the Jungle” and played Victoria Hand on Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
According to IMDb, he is currently set to appear in all of the season-three episodes.
Van Winkle has appeared on TNT’s “The Last Ship” and films like “Senior Love Triangle” (2019) and “Christmas Getaway” (2017).
Grant recently appeared on Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” and the HBO Max original “Search Party.”
McManus is known for appearing on NBC’s “The Village,” NBC’s “Aquarius,” Fox’s “The Orville,” and CBS’ “SEAL Team.”
McManus has also appeared on popular series like The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” and The WB-CW’s “One Tree Hill.”
He recently starred on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom” and has appeared in movies like “The Vow” (2012) and “Run This Town” (2020).
Prior to earning a role on “You,” actor Arnold starred in the 2018 horror film “Halloween” alongside Jamie Lee Curtis and the 2017 drama “Mudbound.”
Fans may also recognize him as Twig from the CMT-ABC musical drama series “Nashville.”
Gabrielle recently played Prudence Night on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
Fans may also remember Gabrielle from The CW’s “The 100.” She also has offered her voice to animated projects like “The Emoji Movie” (2017) and the Disney series “The Owl House.”
Mehl has been open about his experience with vision loss, and it may be incorporated into his character’s backstory.
Mehl, an up-and-coming actor with a few credits under his belt so far, may look familiar to fans of CBS’ “The Good Wife.” He played Wood Hochstadter in a 2016 episode.
Some viewers may recognize Chan-Kent’s voice from Discovery Family’s “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic ” or Disney Junior’s “Gigantosaurus.”
Chan-Kent also appeared on Netflix’s “Another Life,” a sci-fi drama series.
This will be one of her few on-screen roles.
Sean is recognizable from his recurring roles as Gabriel Waincroft on CBS’ “Hawaii 5-0” and Paul Narita on NBC’s daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”
Fans of CBS’ “Madam Secretary” will recognize O’Shea from his role as Jareth Glover. O’Shea also appeared on Freeform’s sitcom “Baby Daddy.”
Fans may know Safi from his role as Josh Russo on Fox’s “9-1-1” as well as the web series “Gay of Thrones.”
Safi is also a writer with credits on shows like “The Ellen Degeneres Show” and “Throwing Shade.”
Gil will be played by Astin, an actor known for his roles on shows like Showtime’s “Homeland” and Netflix’s “The Magicians.”
Astin also starred as John Moody on the Fox-Showtime miniseries “The Loudest Voice.”
The actress is known for her roles in the 2009 thriller film “Angels and Demons,” the comic-book film “Man of Steel” (2013), and on the Netflix series “Daredevil.”
Fans may recognize Fisher from his role as Phineas on CBS’ “NCIS.”
He’s also briefly appeared on ABC’s “The Conners” and “Agents of SHIELD.”
Lara is most recognizable from the Netflix series “The Healing Powers of Dude,” but has also appeared on shows like “9-1-1,” TVLand’s “Teachers,” and CBS’ “Young Sheldon.”
