15 new stars are joining ‘You’ for season 3. Here’s who everyone is playing and where you may recognize them from.

Victoria Pedretti is also returning to play Love Quinn.

Pedretti will be reprising her role for season three, which will likely depict Love and Joe as parents.

Fans may also recognize her from her recent stint on Netflix’s “The Haunting of Bly Manor” and her previous role on “The Haunting of Hill House.”

She also appeared as Lulu in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”