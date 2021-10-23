10 ‘You’ theories that could come true on season 4

- Netflix confirmed that Joe Goldberg’s story will continue on another season of “You.”
- Warning: Major spoilers for all three seasons of “You” ahead.
- On season four, Ellie could return and Joe might even meet his half-brother.
- Editor’s note: This post mentions suicide.
Though he’s there to find her and presumably attempt to win her over after everything Love (Victoria Pedretti) told her, it’s unlikely that he’ll succeed.
She might not actually be in Paris since it could be tricky for her to move there with a child on a whim. Joe’s guess is based on a single conversation he had with her.
Even if Marienne is actually in France, there’s no clear way for Joe to track her down.
Even if he somehow did find Marienne, chances are that he would soon be following someone else.
She is shown taking care of another boy by then, who is presumably Joe’s half-brother that she has with a different man.
Joe’s staged death becomes a huge piece of news at the end of the season and it’s possible that his sibling will hear about it. He could try to find out the truth.
The newfound attention to the Quinn family could lead to people discovering Forty and his work, including the film adaptation of Beck’s book, “The Dark Face of Love” that he never had the chance to make.
Season four could show someone trying to produce this, drawing even more curiosity to Love’s and Beck’s deaths.
If she learns both Quinn-Goldbergs are dead, she may make an appearance on season four to make their involvement in her sister’s murder known.
Joe was still sending Ellie money on season three, but he likely has to stop now that he’s faked his death.
Season three already proved that everyone in the neighborhood had an active online presence with public profiles.
Joe could easily follow his former neighbors to check for updates about Henry without giving away he’s still alive.
Though Dottie (Saffron Burrows) did warn Joe that Love murdered James (Daniel Durant), she may not believe that Joe was killed.
She may choose to send a professional to look for him.
But Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) knows that Joe is capable of murder and manipulating the police since he was framed by him for Beck’s death.
If Dr. Nicky publicly shared what he knew, Joe’s supposed death may be further examined on season four.
If season four shows how Joe would handle this, he may be followed by someone from his past.
They could be trying to track him down and find out if he’s really dead.
Without fail, he has managed to avoid getting charged with any of the offenses — but this could change on season four.