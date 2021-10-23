Search

10 ‘You’ theories that could come true on season 4

PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 308 of YOU
Joe will probably stalk someone else. John P. Fleenor/Netflix
  • Netflix confirmed that Joe Goldberg’s story will continue on another season of “You.”
  • Warning: Major spoilers for all three seasons of “You” ahead.
  • On season four, Ellie could return and Joe might even meet his half-brother.
  • Editor’s note: This post mentions suicide.
Joe might not find Marienne in Paris.
YOU (L to R) TATI GABRIELLE as MARIENNE and DALLAS SKYE as JULIETTE in episode 310 of YOU
Viewers are left wondering if Joe finds Marienne. John P. Fleenor/Netflix
At the end of season three, Joe (Penn Badgley) winds up in Paris looking for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). 

Though he’s there to find her and presumably attempt to win her over after everything Love (Victoria Pedretti) told her, it’s unlikely that he’ll succeed.

She might not actually be in Paris since it could be tricky for her to move there with a child on a whim. Joe’s guess is based on a single conversation he had with her. 

Even if Marienne is actually in France, there’s no clear way for Joe to track her down.

Joe will probably obsess over someone new instead.
YOU (L to R) PENN BADGLEY as JOE GOLDBERG in episode 302 of YOU
Joe’s old habits will pick up. John P. Fleenor/Netflix
Given Joe’s history, it seems all but guaranteed that he’ll obsess over someone different on season four.

Even if he somehow did find Marienne, chances are that he would soon be following someone else.

We might meet Joe’s half-brother.
Young Joe you. s 3
Joe had a traumatic childhood. John P. Fleenor/Netflix
Flashbacks on season three revealed that a younger Joe found his mother after getting placed in a group home.

She is shown taking care of another boy by then, who is presumably Joe’s half-brother that she has with a different man.

Joe’s staged death becomes a huge piece of news at the end of the season and it’s possible that his sibling will hear about it. He could try to find out the truth. 

“The Dark Face of Love” movie could be made.
Joe kills Love on 'You.'
Beck’s book became a hit, so Love’s movie could thrive. Netflix
With Love’s murder-suicide dominating the news at the end of season three, Joe mentions that she is now even more famous than Beck (Elizabeth Lail) was.

The newfound attention to the Quinn family could lead to people discovering Forty and his work, including the film adaptation of Beck’s book, “The Dark Face of Love” that he never had the chance to make.

Season four could show someone trying to produce this, drawing even more curiosity to Love’s and Beck’s deaths.

Ellie could come forward about Delilah’s death.
Image
Ellie was forced to go to Los Angeles. Netflix
Ellie (Jenna Ortega) knows that Love and Joe were responsible for Delilah’s (Carmela Zumbado) death, but the teen went into hiding at the end of season two.

If she learns both Quinn-Goldbergs are dead, she may make an appearance on season four to make their involvement in her sister’s murder known.

Joe was still sending Ellie money on season three, but he likely has to stop now that he’s faked his death.

Joe might stalk Henry using social media.
Joe reading to baby Henry you s 3
Joe seems to have eyes everywhere. John P. Fleenor/Netflix
Now that Joe is in Paris and Henry is back in California with Dante (Ben Mehl) and Lansing (Noel Arthur), the only way Joe can keep tabs on his son is through the social-media pages of Madre Linda residents.

Season three already proved that everyone in the neighborhood had an active online presence with public profiles.

Joe could easily follow his former neighbors to check for updates about Henry without giving away he’s still alive.

Dottie could try to track down Joe.
Dottie Quinn holding baby Henry on season 3 of 'You'
Perhaps Dottie will track down Joe. John P. Fleenor/Netflix
The Quinn family used private investigators throughout the second and third seasons.

Though Dottie (Saffron Burrows) did warn Joe that Love murdered James (Daniel Durant), she may not believe that Joe was killed.

She may choose to send a professional to look for him.

Dr. Nicky could go public with what he knows about Joe.
John Stamos as Dr. Nicky on Netflix's 'You.'
Dr. Nicky could return. Netflix
There’s no reason for authorities to look for Joe after he faked his own death — even if Joe is identified from the jar of urine left at Peach’s (Shay Mitchell) house on season one.

But Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) knows that Joe is capable of murder and manipulating the police since he was framed by him for Beck’s death.

If Dr. Nicky publicly shared what he knew, Joe’s supposed death may be further examined on season four.

Joe may be stalked.
Joe goldberg you
Maybe Joe has his own stalker. Netflix
So far, Joe has not had to deal with being the victim of stalking. 

If season four shows how Joe would handle this, he may be followed by someone from his past.

They could be trying to track him down and find out if he’s really dead.

Joe could finally be caught.
Joe Goldberg looking concerned you season three
Joe could get caught in his web of lies. Netflix
Joe has committed crimes that involved law enforcement throughout every season.

Without fail, he has managed to avoid getting charged with any of the offenses — but this could change on season four.

