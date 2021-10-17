20 details on season 3 of ‘You’ that you might’ve missed

- Season three of “You” has hidden Easter eggs, foreshadowing, and other details you might’ve missed.
- The library has a nod to Stephen King and Cary’s intro foreshadows his relationship with Joe.
- Sherry’s open marriage is sneakily referenced twice before it’s revealed.
- Warning: Major spoilers for season three of “You” ahead.
- Editor’s note: This post mentions suicide.
Since Joe only wears it while stalking, the fact that it’s in his new home shows that he wasn’t ready to give up his old habits when he married Love and moved to Madre Linda.
Scott Landon is actually a fictional character in Stephen King’s “Lisey’s Story.”
This isn’t the first time “You” has referenced King. Posters for movies inspired by his works — “The Shining” and “It” — were seen during season two.
Rubies represent passion and the blood-red color seems like a fitting choice for a woman who has killed multiple people in bloody ways.
Joe mentions that Sherry issued a public apology for throwing a maskless party in August 2020, there were rumors about Madre Linda having early vaccine access, and a nurse mentions that anti-vaxxers still exist in “the age of COVID” while Henry is in the hospital.
But the timeline of the coronavirus pandemic seems a bit sped up on the show and it seems to be over by the time season three begins.
For example, during hospital scenes, characters are only shown wearing masks when in the room with Henry and not in the hallways outside.
And during the final scene in the Paris cafe one patron says he “can’t believe how many people left New York after the pandemic.”
This seems to signify Sherry’s queen-bee status since everyone else has a plain glass.
Cary ultimately does both, as he introduces Joe to his Fight Club-esque boys’ trip and gets close to being intimate with him.
Sherry mentions a neighbor’s open marriage to Love and looks very interested in Love’s response.
When Love says she doesn’t judge the couple, Sherry says she’s glad Love moved there.
Since Love didn’t realize Sherry was in an open marriage, which is revealed in the third sentence, she apparently only read the first two lines.
The article addresses the stigma around polyamory and Sherry says she is writing about her and her husband’s experience with the lifestyle to be a resource that she didn’t have when her journey began.
Love and Henry find the neighbors’ bunnies in their backyard after this. The animals are a fitting symbol of that point in Love and Joe’s relationship, as rabbits can symbolize renewal and improvement.
5 Seconds of Summer is an actual Australian pop-punk band that Joe has apparently never heard of.
This indicates that they combined last names when they got married.
During the part of the note where Gil “confesses” to Natalie’s murder, he says, “Next thing I knew, I was standing there gripping an ax, her body on the ground. And when I put her in the ocean, I felt like I was possessed by someone else.”
The letter actually reads: “I don’t know what came over me. Next thing I knew I was on that cliff, her body on the rocks below.”
The shot is similar to a moment he had with Beck on a season-one episode when they look at each other through the shelves at the bookstore.
Just as that line predicts, once Love is more comfortable in town and has become part of Sherry’s friend group, she begins to wear athleisure wear frequently.
She has charges from ordering food at restaurants like Easy Greasy Diner as well as bakery-related expenses from places like Baker’s Friend- Supplies & Goods.
She also has a Netflix charge. It appears she has the standard plan since she paid $US13.99 ($AU19).
He has Gil’s cause of death written as “suicide” and has written “possible affair,” showing again that Matthew doesn’t fully believe that Gil and Natalie were ever together.
In his resignation letter, he says he’s quitting because he has decided to spend more time at home with his family.
When Sherry refuses to eat one, lying by saying that she doesn’t like lemon or raspberry, she scratches her arm.
This is useful when the Quinn-Goldbergs are trying to figure out if the Conrads heard Love confess to Natalie’s murder. Love seemed to know to check if Sherry would scratch her arm — she did — when Joe asked if everything was OK.
Love is shown handling the knife when she cuts the chicken, but she wears an oven mitt to keep from ever directly touching it.
It says that her story has “inspired memes, art, and even a K-pop viral hit, ‘Pie4Me/Die4Me.'”
The article also says that her original bakery name was intended to be Lovemuffin, not A Fresh Tart, but she couldn’t get the rights to it.
We also learn the Quinn-Goldberg “butcher house” has been demolished.