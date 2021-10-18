‘You’ stars and creator share 13 things even superfans may not know about the Netflix series

One of Shalita Grant’s biggest struggles was learning how to cry on cue.

Grant , who played Sherry Conrad, told Insider she was concerned about having to break down during glass-box scenes because she’s struggled with crying on cue.

“When I found out that I was going to have to cry I was like, ‘You know what? I am going to hack this, totally in the vein of Sherry and Cary,” she said.

To improve her skills, she did script analysis and practiced mental tricks.