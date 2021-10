‘You’ stars and creator share 13 things even superfans may not know about the Netflix series

Henry Quinn-Goldberg may be a part of a future storyline.

Now that Henry is with Dante, Gamble described the baby as being “someplace better in the short-term,” though Joe may want to change that in the future.

“I don’t think he can be erased from Joe’s heart or Joe’s motivations going forward,” she said.

Henry’s involvement in future seasons may also depend on what “You” author Caroline Kepnes does in the book series that the show is based on.

“The book and the show are now kind of working in parallel timelines,” Gamble told Insider. “The stories are a little bit different now but she has so many thoughts about Joe and a son and children … I don’t think she’s totally done exploring that, so, therefore, neither are we.”

As for Penn Badgley, he told Insider he’d love to see characters like Paco and Ellie return to the series.