You Saw The Academy Awards, Now See Who Won BI's Oscars For Ads

Laura Stampler
Flo Progressive Adscar

Embracing the Oscar buzz, Business Insider Advertising wanted to get in on the award show action last week and asked readers to vote for the commercials and spokespeople they deemed worthy of receiving a 2012 Adscar.

Pitting Flo against the T-Mobile Girl and Chrysler against VW, the races were close. (Well, except for poor William Shatner who not only got killed off by Priceline.com this year, but also received no votes for best advertising spokesman).

Best Spokesman goes to... The Most Interesting Man in the World.

Readers showed no love for William Shatner's Priceline Negotiator:

Best Spokeswoman: Flo, Progressive

Sorry T-Mobile Girl:

Best Spokesanimal: The Geico Gecko

The Geico Gecko left other spokesanimals in the dust:

Best Celebrity Endorsement: Will Ferrell, Old Milwaukee Beer

How you voted:

Best Comedy: The Force, VW

No competition:

Best Drama: Imported from Detroit, Chrysler

How you voted:

Best Special Effects: Zombie Lab, Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection

The race was close:

Best Song: Back to the Start, Chipotle

Best Car Ad: The Force, VW

Now check out the 10 worst ads featuring Oscar winning actors.


...not their best performances>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.