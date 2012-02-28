You Saw The Academy Awards, Now See Who Won BI's Oscars For Ads

Embracing the Oscar buzz, Business Insider Advertising wanted to get in on the award show action last week and asked readers to vote for the commercials and spokespeople they deemed worthy of receiving a 2012 Adscar.



Pitting Flo against the T-Mobile Girl and Chrysler against VW, the races were close. (Well, except for poor William Shatner who not only got killed off by Priceline.com this year, but also received no votes for best advertising spokesman).

