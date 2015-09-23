You probably wake up 8-11 times a night -- plus 21 other discoveries from sleep-tracking apps

Julie Bort
Woman sleeping bed insomniaShutterstock/lenetstan

Why is it that you can go to be on time and wake up feeling exhausted?

Perhaps you are waking up more than you think you are.

For most of us, getting enough sleep is a problem.

But thanks to fitness trackers like Fitbit, Jawbone UP, and sleeping-aid apps like Sleepio, we now have all sorts of data on how we sleep and how to improve our rest.

Women are slightly more (about 10%) likely to report sleep issues and to rate poorer-quality sleep than men.

Shutterstock/KieferPix

Source Sleepio.

Read more.

However, women tend to get, on average, 20 more minutes of sleep than men. Women get 7-7.6 hours per night; men get 6.8-7.4 hours

shutterstock

Source: Fitbit

The idea that women wake up more than men is a myth, too. Men under 50 tend to wake up slightly more, once more per night, than women of the same age.

Marco Di Lauro / Getty

On the other hand, people who don't get enough sleep tend to suffer from low mood. (77% of poor sleepers report low mood, compared to 27% of good sleepers).

Oleg Golovnev/Shutterstock

Source: Sleepio

Read more.

Poor sleepers also tend to have more relationship problems. 77% of poor sleepers report relationship problems, compared to 35% of good sleepers.

Shutterstock

Poor sleep can also lead to feelings of loneliness. 53% of poor sleepers report feeling 'alone' compared to 10% of good sleepers.

Pixabay

Source: Sleepio

Read more.

Short-term events don't affect your sleep as much as they seem. For instance, the switch to daylight savings may make you feel tired, but it only causes Americans to lose 13 minutes of sleep that night.

YouTube

Source: Jawbone.

Read more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.