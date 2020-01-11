Penn Badgley admits it's 'not entirely fair' to blame 'You' fans for thirsting over Joe, despite slamming them in the past

Netflix Penn Badgley stars on the thriller show ‘You.’

“You” star Penn Badgley spoke about the fan reactions to his murderous stalker character, Joe Goldberg, on the Netflix thriller and said that they can’t fully be blamed for finding him appealing.

“It’s not entirely fair to put that on the viewer, because we’re purposefully creating a device that is meant to be provocative, hopefully thought-provoking, and not just titillating,” Badgley said during an appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday.

The 33-year-old actor’s comment was made in response to Colbert asking him: “Do you have anything to say to the people out there that say they want to date Joe, despite the minor flaw of murdering people?”

“It’s not a clinical portrayal of a serial killer,” Badgley said after defending fans. “I think it’s intended to function as a social commentary.”

Elaborating, the former “Gossip Girl” star said that he “struggled greatly with the conflict of playing such a guy and him being partly so likable and people having such a, as we say, ‘thirsty’ response to him.”

“It says something about how much we are willing to be patient and forgive someone who inhabits a body that looks something like mine – the colour of my skin, my gender, these sorts of privileges, and how much less willing to forgive people who don’t fit those boxes,” he added.

Netflix Penn Badgley on season two of ‘You.’

“You” originally premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 and gained popularity after moving to Netflix and being released on the streaming service three months later. The series returned for its second season in December 2019, with Badgley’s character making the move from New York to Los Angeles.

At the onset of season two, Joe tried to resist falling into the same patterns that got him into trouble during the previous season. He inevitably reverted to his obsessive and murderous ways, finding a new target in a chef named Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

Despite Joe killing several characters on both seasons, fans online have continued to debate whether or not his actions are justified and if he’s a redeemable character.

On several occasions, Badgley has weighed in on fan responses and the tendency for people to let Joe’s behaviour slide because he’s a charming, straight white male.

In January 2018, he reminded fans that Joe is problematic and flawed in a series of tweets that went viral.

After a fan said that Badgley’s role as Joe is “a whole new level” in comparison to his “sexy” portrayal of Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl,” the actor said: “…of problems, right?”

He also agreed with a Twitter user who said that “the amount of people romanticizing” his character was frightening.

And when one person wrote, “Said this already but @PennBadgley is breaking my heart once again as Joe. What is it about him?” Badgley was quick to offer a response.

“A: He is a murderer,” he wrote.

A: He is a murderer https://t.co/g2g4f3JvaF — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) January 9, 2019

During a recent interview with Vogue, Badgley spoke about how rewarding his experience on “You” has been.

He called the series “a fun, consumable show, and it’s addictive,” adding that he’s intrigued by “the conversation around Joe and why we like him and why we’re so ready to forgive him.”

“I personally found that to be really interesting, because you don’t always have that around shows and around characters,” he said. “You don’t always have people trying to elevate the conversation. Sometimes people just watch it and then leave it behind but somehow what we’ve made seems to encourage people to think.”

Watch the video below (Badgley talks about the fan response to his character at 1:02).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.