You Passed The Bar, Now You're Fired

Finding out you’ve passed the bar brings one of the biggest sighs of relief ever.



You grab your friends, leave your big firm job early and engage in a series of toasts that the months-long wait to hear results in finally over.

But things were different for would-be associates of Chicago-based Wildman Harrold.

The start date of Wildman’s Class of 2009 had already been deferred until March. And then yesterday – the day Illinois bar results were released – Wildman gave notice of another change of plans.

The firm rescinded job offers to 10 of the 14 associates hired from the class of 2009, AmLaw Daily reports.

Above the Law heard from one of the spurned associates, who found out he had no job 20 MINUTES after he found out he passed the bar. Ouch.

Why on earth would the firm choose to inform the recent grads on the day they passed – or worse, didn’t – the bar? Obviously it was never going to be good news, but the timing just seems especially painful.

We’ve reached out to Wildman to ask why they made the calls yesterday…

