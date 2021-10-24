23 of the most shocking, horrifying moments on ‘You’

Benji’s attack is the first time viewers see Joe harm anyone, and the sudden strike is jarring.

Throughout the first episode, viewers see Joe Goldberg ( Penn Badgley ) stalk, manipulate, and lie to Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Benji (Lou Taylor Pucci).

Joe’s intentions are clearly negative. He lies to Benji about being interested in his soda brand and leads him into the basement of the bookstore.

But when Joe hits him with the mallet, it’s clear any chance of talking things out is off the table.