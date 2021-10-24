23 of the most shocking, horrifying moments on ‘You’

It’s an extremely disturbing event for him considering the fact that Forty didn’t understand he was groomed.
Joe wakes up with bloody hands and doesn’t know if he killed Delilah.
Throughout his time doing drugs with Forty, Joe sees plenty of disturbing things and remembers some dark parts of his childhood.
When he wakes up with bloody hands, both Joe and viewers are left wondering if it’s real and if he killed Delilah or someone else.
Joe killed his father when he was just a child.
Joe and his mother were abused by his father — until Joe killed him.
Discovering Joe’s own father was his first murder victim is shocking, especially since he was a child at the time.
His mother is horrified and abandons Joe shortly after, making the realization sadder.
Love kills Candace in a quick, bloody attack.
At the end of season two, it seemed as though Joe would actually be punished for his crimes after Candace locked him in the cage and revealed his past to Love.
Unfortunately for Candace, Love had no intentions of turning in the man she believed to be her soul mate.
She slits Candace’s throat, leading to a quick but brutal death. It’s more devastating knowing she survived everything Joe put her through.
No one believes Forty when he discovers the truth, and he dies trying to save his twin.
With the help of Beck’s book and a brief conversation with Dr. Nicky, Forty figures out that Joe is a murderer.
Unfortunately, no one believes him when he warns that Joe is dangerous.
Love’s friends assume he’s high and reaching out to Candace proves fruitless since she’s already dead. Forty tries to deal with Joe himself after Love refuses to listen, only to be shot and killed by Officer Fincher (Danny Vasquez).
His death is particularly tragic since he was perfectly right about Joe and only wanted to protect his sister.
Love kills Natalie rather instead of confronting Joe about the box she finds.
Instead of talking to him about this or confronting Natalie with a conversation, Love decides to murder Natalie with an ax.
In a way, Love’s previous murders seemed necessary to protect those around her. This slaughter was motivated by her jealousy and watching her kill someone she just met showed a more disturbing side to her.
Henry dies in Joe’s fever dream.
Henry’s hospitalization with the measles is an unexpected, heartbreaking arc on season three.
Thankfully, the baby ends up being fine. But Joe’s fever dream showing Love wailing in grief over Henry’s death in one of the bleakest moments on the series.
Joe’s nightmare is unnerving and upsetting to watch, but the moment where he thinks his child is dead stands out as the most horrifying scene.
Gil dies by suicide in the glass box, even though the Quinn-Goldbergs might have let him out.
The most shocking death this season might be Gil’s (Mackenzie Astin), considering the Quinn-Goldbergs don’t murder him.
After realizing his son has assaulted women and his wife has covered it up, Gil dies by suicide in the glass box.
It’s jarring and difficult to watch Love and Joe find Gil, and disturbing to watch them stage his death at his house.
Dottie Quinn brings Henry with her when drunkenly burning down her vineyard.
Considering Henry’s parents are murderers, it’s surprising that his grandmother puts him in the most dangerous situations.
Dottie Quinn (Saffron Burrows) drunkenly drives with Henry in her lap before taking him with her to burn down her vineyard.
Thankfully, nothing happens to him, but every minute he’s with Dottie is stress-inducing.
Theo survives Love’s attack but gets seriously injured.
After hitting him with a rolling pin and pushing him down a flight of stairs, Love believes that Theo (Dylan Arnold) is dead.
Thankfully, he’s still alive and starts to stir before Joe buried him, though he’s extremely disoriented.
His severe confusion and belief that Joe was the killer, not Love, is heartbreaking.
Love and Joe poison each other.
Finally, the Quinn-Goldbergs turn on each other.
Love and Joe poisoning each other is terrifying to watch because it leaves them unable to move or even speak.