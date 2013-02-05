INSTANT MBA: Don't Settle For A Supporting Role, Take The Lead

Photo: fortunelivemedia/Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Christine Day, CEO of Lululemon Athletica, via CNBC:“There is a natural inclination I think for women to be in the support roles. I think that’s the advice that I would give to other women, is that we sometimes wait to be anointed, and we also wait until somebody says we’ve earned it or we’ve proven it, instead of just really claiming it for ourselves.”



Day knows what it’s like to be a woman in charge and her experience has taught her that waiting around for someone else to declare her a leader, never got her anywhere. Instead of waiting for your coworkers to give you the recognition you deserve, ask for that promotion yourself. Day tells women to let their voice be heard and most importantly, to not take the back seat. Make sure your boss knows that you’re ready to be in charge.

“if you’re going to be wrong, be wrong for something you believe in. I think I spent the first part of my career trying to please other people or do what someone else wanted me to do, and then when you end up wrong and they ask you why you did it — then you don’t have a good reason.”

