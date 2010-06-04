4 Areas Of Your Website You Should Fix Right Now

If your website is your first point of contact with many of your customers, you better make sure it’s impressive.



But, unfortunately, many small business sites seem to fall short in some key areas, as noted by Wise Bread’s Glen Stansberry in a recent post for OPEN Forum.

He suggests you make sure you’re up to par in the following areas:

1. Your “About” page: At the very least, you need to include your company name and contact information. But it’s way better if you have some signs of personality there, too: pictures, company story, etc.

2. What you do: Clearly describe what products, services, and solutions you offer and place it prominently so customers don’t have to look for it. Do it on every page of your site, and you get the added bonus of better SEO.

3. What you’ve already done: If you’re not highlighting the awards, mentions, or testimonials you’ve received, you’re selling yourself short — this is an easy way to give yourself credibility and grab potential customers’ attention.

4. Your blog and social media pages: We’ve said it before, and here it is again — there’s no reason not to be blogging and actively using social media. There are few better ways to put a face to your company, get free PR, and build relationships with your customers online all at once.

