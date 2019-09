Someone spent a lot of time on editing together this mashup of President Obama addressing the troops (and others) — and then breaking into Lady Gaga’s hit “Born This Way.”



And it was worth every minute!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(YouTube creator “Baracksdubs” tried to do the same thing with Rihanna last week but it wasn’t as good.)

