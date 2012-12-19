INSTANT MBA: The Best Work Cannot Be Achieved With Negativity

Photo: Kyoorius Exchange via Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Karl Heiselman, CEO of Wolff Oins, an international brand consulting firm, via NYT: “We’re a creative company, and when you make stuff, you have to be in the right state. If you’re panicked or stressed out or you don’t feel valuable, then you’ll produce bad work. If you feel confident and supported and pushed and motivated and the rest of it, then you’re going to do great work.”



Heiselman says he stole the motto, “No room for brilliant jerks.” from Netflix because similarly, his company is looking for ambitious and optimistic people and cannot afford to have someone with a bad attitude even if they’re brilliant.

He says creative fields cannot tolerate that type of person because the best work gets done when people are in the right state of mind and feel supported and valuable. That cannot be achieved with negativity.

“So I think getting people into the right state is half the battle. If you create those conditions, you can get great people. And I’m always amazed at what people will do if you give them the right context and the right environment.”

