You Missed Your Chance To Buy The Hooters Casino Out Of Bankruptcy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The main debt holder of Hooters hotel-casino in Las Vegas will become the resort’s new owner after a bankruptcy auction drew no outside bidders.Canpartners Realty Holding Co. IV will buy the 696-room property just east of the Las Vegas Strip under a sales plan approved Friday by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Bruce Markell.



The Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal report Canpartners acquired the resort with a $60 million credit bid.

A March 30 closing date is scheduled.

Plans call for operations to keep running as usual during the transition, and for all Hooters creditors to be paid in full.

The hotel-casino filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization and protection in August to block a foreclosure threatened by Canpartners.

