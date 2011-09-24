WORKING AT AOL: 'Incredible People, But Upper Management Is Insane'

Photo: @ariannahuff
AOL is struggling to find itself. The management seems lost – especially after the Huffington Post purchase – and the stock price is dropping.How has that affected company morale?
Well… we checked the reviews on Glassdoor.com.
While they don’t paint a terrible picture – the average score is 3.0 and CEO Tim Armstrong gets a 66% approval rating – plenty of employees have qualms with the company.
Pros
You'll work with great people who are passionate about the brand and the technologies that made it great. Work/life balance is fantastic with lots of flexibility to work from home when needed and generous benefits.
Cons
It is frustrating often playing catch-up with our competitors; it seems the culture of innovation is lacking. Management direction changes swiftly, and often without adequate communication or buy-in from the rank-and-file. The employee base is shell-shocked from years of perennial layoffs and there's a definite culture of fear that stifles productive risk-taking and honest criticism.
Pros
Amazing coworkers and direct manager, wonderful flexible work schedule, great opportunities for professional growth, good benefits, fun projects and media to work with
Cons
Little work life balance, constant change in focus and priorities, senior management has no focus, Huffington Post acquisition has nearly killed the AOL brand, too many lay offs and instability
Pros
Atmosphere, benefits and pay, it is still a major media entity with a lot of traffic and eyeballs despite all its troubles
Cons
No clear strategy to turnaround company. Feels like it's been in a free fall for years with annual layoffs without anything to look forward to.
Pros
Salaries and benefits are good.
Cons
Management is clueless on how to manage & motivate staff.
Sticks used more often than carrots.
Lay-offs and/or reorgs happen every 3-6 months.
Advice to Senior Management
Get rid of every manager with four plus years at AOL and start over. Middle and upper management has learned to survive at the companies expense. If your really mean what you say, Then stop letting the AOL establishment blow smoke up you dress and clean out the BS. Tim Armstrong is beginning to realise how much he bit off.
Pros
The only pro was the flexibility in work hours. If a family emergency came up, there was leniency in taking the day off. The gym on premise was a great pro, as well as some of the people working there.
Cons
Poor communication skills from management. No clear cut goals on projects. People always changing their mind which delays any true results. Sr. managers are cruel and degrading to fellow employees, which makes the 'yes' people follow in their thinking. Overall cluster of a place that has ex-Googlers trying to make a name for themselves, but epically failing at it. The biggest issue that combines all of these problems is no accountability.
Pros
San Francisco office is well-designed and intended to be a collaborative work environment. Benefits are good, pay is good. HR/infrastructure works well and isn't full of red tape.
Cons
Always in fear that the company is going to go under one day. I believe in our mission and our goals, but it's continually not reflected in the numbers.
Advice to Senior Management
Oh, just sell it off and put everyone there out of their misery.
Pros
Flexible working hours, lax on sick/vacation leave, laid back atmosphere, as long as you get your work done you can pretty much come and go as you please, fun happy hours and activities, gym.
Cons
The work never ends, barely ever raises/promotions, communication issues because of the two difference offices (NYC and Dulles), lay offs ALL the time.
Advice to Senior Management
Please stick with a strategy for more then six months! Every time a new executive is brought in they dismantle all of the work previously implemented by the last exec.
Pros
At AOL there are at times people who are competent. They do come to their senses after a year, or less, and leave the company after realising how false the company is. This is a good thing.
Cons
The management is all rah rah rah but as soon as there is the slightest economic blip they fire people left and right indiscriminately independent of performance to their areas. The company swells after the new year and fires at the end of the year, if one is lucky and it is a good year, otherwise it is by quarter... The level of nepotism is rampant and it is more important who you suck up to than really do a good job and take care of the staff. This is especially the case among project management as the woman who led the team has been around the longest and is the most false and despicable person of all. She cannot manage her own staff as she thinks it is more important to manage up and be a sycophant rather than being a mentor and manage her own direct reports. Her ability to manage her own projects are due to the project-teams' professionalism rather than anything else.
Pros
There was a wide audience for everything I wrote, and I had a lot of creative freedom, but now that HuffPo has taken over, all those freedoms are gone.
Cons
Horrible corporate environment, new managers don't care about any of the employees. Layoffs and reorganization were handled superlatively unprofessionally. It used to be fun, but got bad in a hurry when HuffPo came in.
Pros
AOL has some of the best perks I've ever seen - up to 5 weeks vacation, reasonable medical care, honour system for tracking vacation, work from home liberally,
Cons
Senior management and org structure is in constant flux making it hard to understand what your goals should be. There's a culture of not trusting long term AOL'ers to lead, so under qualified outsiders are brought in. Too many ex-Googlers were given huge bumps from manger to director, VP and beyond and they have all struggle save a few.
