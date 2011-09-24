WORKING AT AOL: 'Incredible People, But Upper Management Is Insane'

Photo: @ariannahuff

AOL is struggling to find itself. The management seems lost – especially after the Huffington Post purchase – and the stock price is dropping.How has that affected company morale?



Well… we checked the reviews on Glassdoor.com.

While they don’t paint a terrible picture – the average score is 3.0 and CEO Tim Armstrong gets a 66% approval rating – plenty of employees have qualms with the company.

Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Advice to Senior Management Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Advice to Senior Management Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Advice to Senior Management Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com Pros Cons Source: Glassdoor.com How about some other job opportunities? What It's Like Working At The World's Most Valuable Startups >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.