Consumer Reports Says The 2012 Fisker Karma Is The Most Troublesome Car It's Ever Tested

Photo: Courtesy of Fisker

Consumer Reports is not satisfied with the new Fisker Karma, which Tom Mutchler writes is the most “troublesome” car he has ever tested.Oh sure, it’s bold and sexy, but according to Mutchler, the $107,850 plug-in electric car has “been languishing in our lot.”



Apparently he only feels comfortable taking the car out for short rides, in range of cell phone service, just in case the car peters out.

He writes:

Just this weekend, for example, the speedometer and energy meter display disappeared when driving, on top of having several other rogue warning indicators appear last week. It is expected we’ll be revisiting the dealership soon.

Now check out how Pagani’s new $1.4 million Huayra supercar is made >

[via USA Today]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.