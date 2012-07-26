Why You Might Not Want To Install Mountain Lion Today

New operating systems tend to be buggy at first.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Apple released Mountain Lion today and a lot of people are eager to take advantage of its new features.But keep in mind that Mountain Lion is a brand new operating system. If you install it today, you’re installing the first iteration of this big overhaul, and the first version of anything is never perfect.



Apple tests for all kinds of situations in anticipation of this, but it’s not until the software is out in the wild that those nutty one-in-a-million problems present themselves.

For example, Apple had to issue an update from 10.7.3 to 10.7.4 largely due to a bug that exposed passwords in plain text, a pretty serious blunder that didn’t get fixed until a few iterations later.

Thankfully, Apple has a historically excellent track record about issuing these upgrades when there are improvements and fixes that need to be made.

We’ve only heard of a few bugs with Mountain Lion so far. Most notably, Katherine Boehret of All Things D had some trouble getting her Google Calendar to sync properly with Apple’s new Calendar app. Apple told her a fix is coming.

Mountain Lion is OS X 10.8. If you don’t need to be on the cutting edge right away, you won’t miss out on much if you wait until OS X 10.8.1.

