You Might Not Be Getting The Best Bargain On Those Single-Serve Coffee Cups

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

After crude oil, coffee is the most sought commodity in the world, with people consuming more than 500 billion cups of coffee every year. It’s no surprise then that the single-serve coffee brewer-making business has flourished, catering to coffee aficionados who want an easy way to brew roasts at home.



But research shows you could be paying three times as much for the convenience.

New York Times’ Oliver Strand reports that coffee purchased for single-serve systems often costs more per pound than coffee roasted from some of the most expensive beans.

Maybe that explains why this Tassimo customer flipped out over missing a few free cups?

Though most high-end coffees cost less than $20 a pound, a single-origin espresso can cost $19 for a 12-ounce bag – or $25 a pound. Other brands can cost as much as $38 per pound, Strand says.

The New York Times compares the prices between capsules and pods for single-serve systems and high-end roasts. One Lavazza capsule capsule contains just seven grams of coffee, but stores tend to serve 14 to 22 grams per espresso shot, Strand says.

So are you getting ripped off? That depends on how much coffee you want packed in your cup.

If you’re looking for a more potent brew, you’re probably better off making your own the old-fashioned way. At any rate, both options are still better bargains than hitting up the coffee shop every morning.

Already own a single-serve brewer? Now check out 5 other awesome kitchen gadgets for every budget >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.