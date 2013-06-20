You Might Be Able To Buy On-Tap Beer From Dan Murphy's In 'Growlers' Soon

Woolworths’ Dan Murphy’s liquor chain is trialling on-tap draught beer in some of its stores, according to the AFR.

You can’t pour it yourself, but the so-called “growler stations” will allow customers to try small-batch craft beers in take-away bottles.

(If you are wondering what a ‘growler’ is, they are the handled bottles pictured right)

According to the report, Dan Murphy’s staff will fill one-and two- litre plastic growlers full of craft beer that customers can then take with them.

“What we wanted to do was showcase some beers that were different and interesting and create some theatre in our venues,” said Dan Murphy’s beer category leader Ian Kingham in the article.

Don’t get too excited though. Kingham also warned it’s just a trial, and the chain will not necessarily roll the concept out everywhere.

“This is a nice way to get some new and interesting beers in small batch quantities. However, it’s early days for us and showing some promise but we’re not ready to roll it out yet,” he said.

