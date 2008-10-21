You Know Who Turned A Big Profit This Week? Somali Pirates

Screw getting retrained in health care or education! This is clearly a growth business.



The New Zealand Herald: It has been a busy, profitable week for Somali pirates. They hijacked one South Korean bulk carrier last Thursday, released another South Korean cargo ship on Friday and let a hijacked Thai ship go on Sunday after getting a ransom.

United States warships are still surrounding the cargo ship Faina to keep the pirates from unloading its cargo of battle tanks and heavy weapons

