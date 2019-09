A Wall Street version of the “Sh*t ______ Says” video series is finally here. And it’s chock full of Occupy Wall Street and Goldman Sachs references.



Big thanks to Josh Brown for alerting us to the video and the guys at GreenChipStocks.com for making it.

Without further ado—

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.