You Knew China Executed More People Than The Entire World Combined, But Check Out Iran's Death Tally

We knew China executed more people than any other nation in the world, but as shown by this Economist graphic below, China actually kills more of its own citizens by execution than all other nations combined.



That’s pretty harsh, but check out Iran below. They come in second place, executing more people than the entire world combined, ex-China. Two ‘crimes’ punishable by death in Iran? Conversion from Islam and homosexuality.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.