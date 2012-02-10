YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST: Apple's Going To $1,000 A Share!

People thought he was nuts at the time, but two years ago, on this web site, Piper analyst Gene Munster agreed that Apple stock could hit $1,000 a share.
With a new all-time intraday high of $495 a share today, it’s already halfway there.
A $1,000 share price, by the way, would make Apple worth almost a nice, cool trillion. And even today, it’s already worth more than Microsoft and Google combined.
So it seems a good time to revisit Gene’s fearless prediction. Let’s go to the videotape…
NOTE: We conducted this interview on January 15, 2010.
A chat with Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray (Disclosures)
Blodget: Yes, Apple Can Go To $1,000 A Share (6 min)
- This is now “the decade of mobile,” and Apple can become the global smartphone leader
- Yes, Apple can maintain its incredible growth rate, even though it’s huge
- There’s an explosive growth opportunity for Apple as products reach lower price points
- The app development platform is definitely favouring Apple
- Apple won’t crack corporate America, but that’s not where the huge mobile money is
- Gene cannot put a specific long-term price target on Apple, but it’s better positioned than any other hardware company to grow over the next 5 years
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
