YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST: Apple's Going To $1,000 A Share!

People thought he was nuts at the time, but two years ago, on this web site, Piper analyst Gene Munster agreed that Apple stock could hit $1,000 a share.



With a new all-time intraday high of $495 a share today, it’s already halfway there.

A $1,000 share price, by the way, would make Apple worth almost a nice, cool trillion. And even today, it’s already worth more than Microsoft and Google combined.

So it seems a good time to revisit Gene’s fearless prediction. Let’s go to the videotape…

NOTE: We conducted this interview on January 15, 2010.



A chat with Gene Munster, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Jaffray (Disclosures)

Blodget: Yes, Apple Can Go To $1,000 A Share (6 min)

This is now “the decade of mobile,” and Apple can become the global smartphone leader

Yes, Apple can maintain its incredible growth rate, even though it’s huge

There’s an explosive growth opportunity for Apple as products reach lower price points

The app development platform is definitely favouring Apple

Apple won’t crack corporate America, but that’s not where the huge mobile money is

Gene cannot put a specific long-term price target on Apple, but it’s better positioned than any other hardware company to grow over the next 5 years

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

