WATCH NOW: You Have To See This Video Of An 11-Year-Old Ryan Gosling Break Dancing

Today, Ryan Gosling may be one of the world’s sexiest men and top actors, but back in 1991, he was just an 11-year-old in drop-crotch pants and a silk shirt lip-syncing and break dancing in a Mormon talent show alongside his sister, Mandi.



Watch below to see what we’re talking about, we promise you won’t regret it.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

