Check Out The Awesome Spy Gadgets BrickHouse Security Has In Its Headquarters

Photo: Kim Bhasin, Business Insider

BrickHouse Security started with a $10,000 investment and some borrowed office space. Under the guidance of CEO Todd Morris, the company now has more than 70 employees and it raked in upwards of $20 million in revenue last year.



But the coolest thing about BrickHouse is probably the stuff they sell. It’s in the security business, selling a plethora of GPS trackers, hidden cameras and cellular forensics services.

Basically, it’s really cool spy gear.

BrickHouse let us into its New York City headquarters to take a look around.

