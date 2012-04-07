You Have To Live In This Poverty Stricken Town To Use Sprint's Fastest Service

Photo: AP Images

Amid plans to revamp its service and better compete with 4G offerings from AT&T and Verizon Wireless, Sprint will begin selling new phones that can harness the carrier’s fastest technologies.There’s only one problem: Less than 30,000 people currently have access to that service.



In a report out this morning from the Wall Street Journal, when Sprint begins selling its new 4G devices, only the town of Kankakee, Ill., will be able to provide 4G speeds.

The town has a population of 27,537 and an average poverty rate of 31.2 per cent between 2006 and 2010.

Sprint says the service will roll out to six larger markets by June.

