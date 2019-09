So Europe is being Europe today. There’s political chaos and talk about bank depositor haircuts and all that.



You’d think it’d be a great day for gold and silver.

But gold isn’t going anywhere.

And here’s silver, which got smoked this morning.

The love for these assets has really faded.

