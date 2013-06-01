You Have To Believe This Chart Makes Mark Zuckerberg Slightly Anxious

In 2011 and then again in 2012, 2,000 social media users aged 12 to 64 were asked which social media products they use.



Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker made a chart out of their responses.

It shows that YouTube, Twitter, Googe+, Linkedin, Pinterest, MySpace, Instagram, Tumblr, and Foursquare all gained users between the two years.

The only social media product that did not?

Facebook.

When asked to address this data at the D Conference this week, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said, “We’re the leaders in a growing market.”

She said people are “using Tumblr more. They’re using Twitter more,” but that “they continue to be active and engaged Facebook users.”

“We don’t think it’s a zero-sum game.”

But it?

Here’s the chart:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.