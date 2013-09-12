You Have To Be Impressed By This Stock Market

If you haven’t been paying attention, the stock market is on a roll.

The Dow is up triple digits every day this week, and basically the entire market has been on a tear since the beginning of September.

Here’s a chart of S&P futures. You can see the market begin to take the escalator right at the beginning of the month.

There was so much hype and concern about September (Taper! The budget! Syria!) And well none of that has gone away. But once again, the Hindenburg Omen spotters have been proven wrong, as stocks near their old highs.

