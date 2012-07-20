'You Have The Right Person': Colorado Shooting Suspect's mum

A scene outside the movie theatre

Photo: ABC News

A San Diego woman identifying herself as James Holmes’ mother wasn’t surprised her son was linked to the mass murder at a midnight showing Friday of “Dark Night Rises.”The woman “immediately expressed concern” that her son may have been involved in the mass shooting even though authorities hadn’t contacted her, ABC News reported today.



“You have the right person,” she told ABC.

“I need to call the police,” she added. “I need to fly out to Colorado.” Her conversation with ABC was brief; there were no further details.

Stay tuned for more on the shooting. We’ll post a photo of Holmes as soon as it’s available.

Watch the video below for a brief recap of the main details of the shooting.

DON’T MISS: Obama ‘Shocked And Saddened’ By Colorado Shooting >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.