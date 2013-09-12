You Have Got To Take This Virtual Tour Of The Largest Solar Installation In The World

California is home to not only the largest photovoltaic installation in the world, but also the largest solar thermal.

And the latter is almost finished, and now you can take a Virtual Tour.

When completed, the Ivanpah solar thermal facility will generate 377 megawatts to power 140,000 homes.

Here’s a sampling of the tremendous images, but you should really spend a minute there yourself.

Also the aerial view from Google Earth of the site (located in California just a few miles southwest of Vegas) is insane:

