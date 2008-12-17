You Got Served! Judge OKs Facebook For Sending Legal Docs

To hear Australian mortgage provider MKM Capital tell it, they tried everything they could to contact behind-on-their-payments couple Carmel Rita Corbo and Gordon Poyser. The pair ignored emails from lawyers, blew off a scheduled court appearance, and seemingly “vanished.”



So an Australian judge allowed lawyers for the mortgage company a new way to serve the couple with legally binding papers: With a Facebook message.

Telegraph (UK):

Laywers: “The Facebook profiles showed the defendants’ dates of birth, email addresses and friend lists – and the co-defendants were friends with one another.

“This information was enough to satisfy the court that Facebook was a sufficient method of communicating with the defendants.”

But at least the “Hey deadbeats, we’re suing you!” message didn’t show up on their Facebook wall — the judge stipulated the message had to be sent privately.

