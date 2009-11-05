Here's How Much The Bailouts Cost YOU: $1,517

On Sunday, CIT filed for bankruptcy, meaning that $2.3 billion in taxpayer money is probably lost.



That means that each American threw about $8 down the CIT rat hole.

Unfortunately, that could just be the start of losing big bucks on TARP “investments” in troubled financial companies.

We took the top 10 bailout recipients, from AIG to PNC, and divided the amount Uncle Sam threw at them by the number of Americans (308.84 million and counting). Then we used a highly scientific guess to determine your chances of getting it back. It ain’t pretty.

