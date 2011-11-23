BUSTED: The Five Biggest Myths About Black Friday

Photo: Chris Hondros / Getty

As one of the most talked about shopping days of the year, it’s no wonder thousands and thousands of people wake up early and make the trek to their favourite department store in search of great deals.But, will it really save you a lot of money?



In a word, yes. But only if you’re properly prepared. Just as you can find great deals on Black Friday, you can also get sucked into deals that aren’t as great – and probably not worth the stress you’ll go through fighting the crowds.

Below, we’ve put together some of the top myths about saving money on Black Friday – and why you shouldn’t believe them.

Myth #1: All Of The Best Sales are In the Wee Hours of the Morning

While many times this is true, you can also find some pretty great deals late on Thanksgiving night or later in the day on Friday – without waking up early to stand in line with thousands of other shoppers. Check your local paper and it’s likely you’ll find some great deals that are happening later in the day.

Myth #2: Black Friday Offers the Best Deals I’ll Get All Year

Although you will find exceptional deals on Black Friday, some of them just aren’t worth it. Make a list of everyone (and everything) you want to shop for, then do your research online before heading out to brave the crowds. Sometimes, you’ll find you can get that item on your wish list cheaper somewhere else.

Myth #3: Great Deals Are Only Available In-Store

With the popularity of online merchants growing, so are great online deals. The Monday after Thanksgiving – coined “Cyber Monday” – offers some pretty great sales as well. Although it still may require getting up early or staying up late, you can shop from the comfort of your own home instead of braving the big crowds on Friday.

Myth #4: Black Friday Offers the Best Deals for Quality Electronics

According to experts, this is actually not the case with many high-end electronics. On Black Friday, you’ll usually find great deals on no-name electronics, while the big sales on brand-name products will come closer to the holidays. Don’t get tricked into buying a low-quality product just because it seems like it’s offered at a good deal.

Myth #5: I Can Just Hop Out of Bed and Hit the Stores

As silly as it sounds, it’s important you’re dressed appropriately and eat a good breakfast before your long day of shopping. Even if you wake up really early, spend time choosing comfortable shoes and clothing, and eating a good breakfast so you’ll have energy to shop all day. It’s also important to make a plan of where you want to go based on what gifts you need to buy and who has the best sales. If you don’t plan ahead, you’re more likely to make impulse buys on those “must-have” deals you see when you get to the store.

Keep in mind these myths as you’re planning what to buy and where to buy it on Black Friday. They’ll not only help save you money but can also make for a less stressful shopping experience. For a more light-hearted approach to Black Friday shopping, take a look at this survival guide.

