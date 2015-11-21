You don't need to freak out over the Tesla recall

On Friday, Tesla voluntarily recalled about 90,000 Model S sedans worldwide. While that might sound dramatic, it’s actually not that exciting.

The company decided to recall the vehicles because of a single incident reported in November in which it found one Model S had a front seatbelt that was not connected properly.

“The vehicle was not involved in a crash and there were no injuries. However, in the event of a crash, a seatbelt in this condition would not provide full protection,” the company said in an email to customers.

“Even though we have since inspected the seat belts in over 3,000 vehicles spanning the entire range of Model S production and found no issues, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall as a proactive and precautionary measure to inspect all front Models S seatbelts and absolutely sure they are properly connected,” the company said.

That’s the key thing to remember. This is just one incident that happened to one Tesla owner. No one was hurt. Tesla tested an additional 3,000 vehicles just to make sure. And even though it found nothing, the company decided to issue the recall just in case.

Tesla said owners can bring their car into one of the 125 stores for an inspection, however, it also said owners could test the security of the belt before their form inspection by pulling firmly on the seat belt with a force of at least 80 pounds.

While Tesla owners will definitely want to get their car formally inspected, it’s worth noting that auto recalls are not at all uncommon.

Cars are very complicated machines and recalls happen all the time for all kinds of issues, many of which are minor. In fact, in the last month, there has already been a total of 54 recalls, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla, though, is notorious for its great customer service. The company goes to great lengths to address any problem that arises with their vehicles.

Tesla customers know this and seemingly have been more impressed with Tesla’s recall move than annoyed.

“Just scheduled my inspection for Monday morning via MyTesla page. Keep in mind, I am not concerned at all about this. 36,000 miles/19 months and never had an issue with the belts. Per the notice it will take all of 15 mins. Hell, that is not even long enough to strike up a good conversation with the crew at the service center,” Tesla owner Jordan Richard said on the forum page.

Another Model S owner said: “I scheduled mine, as I mentioned above, just to get it out of the way. I think it is safe to say that any other company wouldn’t not have done anything to this extent. Hell, at the dealer level they would have just brushed it off as a one time thing and no sense in drawing any potential bad press over it. Much better to let ride for 10 years and then be forced to talk about it….”

