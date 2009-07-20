You Don't Need Fancy Gadgets To Cut Energy Use

You don’t have to wait for fancy gadgets from GE to cut energy use. [Earth2Tech]
Wait. Where’s all the money being made in “green” technology? [Times Online]
Oil’s price is back up, at a two week high. [Bloomberg]
RFK Jr. on ending America’s addiction to coal. [FT]
A wrap up of news on high speed train development in the U.S. [Infrastructurist]
BP gives up on jatropha as a biofuel plant. [Environmental Capital]
Lamar Alexander wants the TVA doing more and more nuclear power. [Montgomery Adviser]
Gas prices are still swaying decisions on hybrid purchases. [Edmunds]
There’s 13 battery startups all hoping to power cars in future. [Earth2Tech]
How to make your own solar panel. [How To Make Solar Panels]
