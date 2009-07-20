You Don't Need Fancy Gadgets To Cut Energy Use

You don’t have to wait for fancy gadgets from GE to cut energy use. [Earth2Tech]

Wait. Where’s all the money being made in “green” technology? [Times Online]

Oil’s price is back up, at a two week high. [Bloomberg]

RFK Jr. on ending America’s addiction to coal. [FT]

A wrap up of news on high speed train development in the U.S. [Infrastructurist]

BP gives up on jatropha as a biofuel plant. [Environmental Capital]

Lamar Alexander wants the TVA doing more and more nuclear power. [Montgomery Adviser]

Gas prices are still swaying decisions on hybrid purchases. [Edmunds]

There’s 13 battery startups all hoping to power cars in future. [Earth2Tech]

How to make your own solar panel. [How To Make Solar Panels]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.