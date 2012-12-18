INSTANT MBA: Collaborating Virtually Is Actually Better Than Physically

Photo: Khris Loux//Echo

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Khris Loux, CEO of Echo, an online platform:“When you start to look at all of these online tools, we can have a document, bring together an ad hoc team from all over and collaborate on a single document. And that’s more powerful than if we were in the same building. That document can be updated 24/7.”



When launching Echo, Loux decided that because the company was not delivering a physical product, they would not need a physical space. But rather than feel disconnected at the lack of proximity to his colleagues, Loux argues that as both a business owner and a coworker, he gains a lot more by connecting virtually.

Without an office, the company can hire anyone from anywhere in the world instead of being restricted to an applicant pool within commuting distance of the office. Employees can also work on projects around the clock in different time zones.

“I might work on it before breakfast, and then you might work on it in the afternoon, and then someone else might work on it across the world in your nighttime. That ability to be connected to your peers via these tools is absolutely invaluable. We are disconnected physically, but because of the tools I am actually more connected with them than ever.”

