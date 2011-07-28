You Don't Need A Partner And You Don't Work From Home: 2 Small Business Killers





Working From Home Is The Best Way To Do It

Take it from someone that had to work out of his apartment for nearly 3years because one New York City rent is excessively high, two New York City rents are a migraine.

Though, the return on investment on having an office is tremendous. As a young entrepreneur, it gave me a second wind. Not only does a real office allow you to get out of the house, it makes things more “official.”

It allows the entrepreneur to create a company culture and finally separate their home from their business life.

As an entrepreneur, another thing that is crucial to keep in mind is that recruiting is miserable. You can’t say the aforementioned adjective is harsh until you tried and executed it properly.

Recruiting is a long, tough and expensive project. Looking back, I did not truly connect with my clients until I went through with it….and I run a staffing firm.

I went through about 150 cold-calls to people whose resume I found online until one would finally pan out.

Another way that having the separate office helps the young entrepreneur is that is gives him or her a heightened sense of responsibility and the right amount of stress.

A home office breeds complacency. Yes, if you’re in the game to make $100,000 or so a year, then God Bless. However, until you get a separate place to work, you have my word that you will max out.

You Need A Partner

Looking back, I could have never done what I have if I had a partner. When starting out, all young entrepreneurs are scared. They have a fear of failure, a fear of negative judgment from others and they live with that fear of going into the unknown.

However, the above three variables are good for the entrepreneur to live through him or herself. Also, many young, small business owners start a business in the first place because they want a freedom. They feel that they could do it better without a boss micromanaging as much as they are underpaying.

Partners slow things down. They become liabilities. A perfect example could be found in the Facebook movie. Nearly every partner he had sued him.

Entrepreneurship is a one-man show. Suck it up because when you do, it pays you back in spades.

