You Don't Have To Have An Idea To Apply To Y Combinator

Photo: Bloomberg TV
Ideas are over-rated. Y Combinator announced today that you don’t even need an idea to apply for its upcoming program.What gives?
According to the Y Combinator blog:
- “A lot of the startups we accept change their ideas completely… Reddit was originally going to be a way to order food on your mobile phone… Scribd was originally going to be a ridesharing service.”
- “Smart people who think they can’t come up with a good startup idea are generally mistaken. Almost every smart person has a good idea in them.”
Click here if you have no idea what you want to build and want to apply anyway.
