You Don't Have To Have An Idea To Apply To Y Combinator

Photo: Bloomberg TV

Ideas are over-rated. Y Combinator announced today that you don’t even need an idea to apply for its upcoming program.What gives?



According to the Y Combinator blog:

“A lot of the startups we accept change their ideas completely… Reddit was originally going to be a way to order food on your mobile phone… Scribd was originally going to be a ridesharing service.”

“Smart people who think they can’t come up with a good startup idea are generally mistaken. Almost every smart person has a good idea in them.”

Click here if you have no idea what you want to build and want to apply anyway.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.